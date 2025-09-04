Chittagong University clashes: Key suspect arrested, says RAB

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested Hannan, a local Jubo League leader and the alleged mastermind behind the two-day clashes between Chittagong University (CU) students and local villagers.

He was arrested on Thursday (September 4), confirmed RAB-7’s Assistant Director (Media) A R M Mozaffar Hossain. He said further details would be shared later.

Earlier, following the filing of a case over the incident, police conducted a raid in Jobra village of Ward No. 2 in Fatehpur Union under Hathazari upazila early Wednesday (September 3) and arrested eight people. With Hannan’s arrest, the total number of detainees has risen to nine.

On Tuesday, CU authorities filed a case with Hathazari Model Police Station, naming 98 individuals and accusing around 1,000 others as unidentified suspects.

Hathazari Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abu Kawsar Mahmud Hossain said police launched special drives immediately after the case was filed. He added that an investigation is underway and legal action will be taken against those found involved.