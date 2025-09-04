Consensus commission holds meeting to finalize July National Charter

The National Consensus Commission on Thursday held a meeting to finalize and implement the July National Charter 2025 at the conference room of the commission's office in the National Parliament Building.

The meeting discussed in detail the process of finalizing the national charter and possible ways to implement it, according to a press release.

Continuing the discussion that began the previous day, the meeting analyzed the opinions and suggestions received from the political parties. Based on the review of the parties’ opinions, the commission will hold discussions with experts next week.

After that, the finalized charter and recommendations related to its implementation will be sent to the political parties together. The linguistic accuracy of the charter was also re-evaluated during the meeting.

Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz, members Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Safar Raj Hossain, Dr Md Ayub Mia, and Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Monir Haidar were present at the meeting.