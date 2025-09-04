Friday, September 05, 2025

Touhid: Govt to assist Tarique if he wants to return

If there is any problem regarding his travel documents, it will be resolved, says the adviser

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain speaking to the reporters. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 04 Sep 2025, 07:38 PM

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain has said BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman’s desire to return to the country is entirely his own.

If there was any problem regarding his travel documents, it will be resolved, he said on Thursday evening at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while responding to journalists’ questions on contemporary issues.

The adviser said he was not aware whether Tarique Rahman has applied for a passport. “Whenever he comes, whatever passport or travel document is required, we will be able to provide it,” he added.

Asked whether the government would take the initiative on its own, he said: “I think that is not necessary. When he wants to return to the country, we will definitely provide as much assistance as we can.”

On a question regarding whether there had been any contact with India after sending the most recent letter to bring back ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, he said: “After that, we did not send any more letters on this. It was sent once; if it is sent again, you will know.”

