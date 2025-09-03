Ducsu polls: EC cancels holidays on September 8, 10

The Dhaka University (DU) Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) Election Commission has cancelled the holidays on September 8 and 10, which were previously announced for the Ducsu election period.

The announcement was made on Wednesday at a press conference by Ducsu Chief Returning Officer Professor Dr Jasim Uddin.

He said that only the election day, September 9, will remain a holiday.

Earlier, the Election Commission had declared classes and exams suspended from September 7 to 10 due to the election.

Despite cancelling the holidays, there are no plans to reorganise examination centres, Chief Returning Officer Dr Jasim Uddin added.

He also said that, following candidates’ requests, the number of polling booths has been increased from 500 to 710. Shuttle services will be available on election day, and he expressed hope that no problems will arise.