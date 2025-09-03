Friday, September 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Minorities from Bangladesh, 2 other countries can stay in India without passport

Under the country’s citizenship law, which came into effect last year, these individuals will also be eligible for Indian citizenship

File image: Hindus hold a protest against attacks on minorities across the country, in front of the Bangladesh National Museum in Dhaka on Sunday, August 11, 2024. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 Sep 2025, 08:18 PM

Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who entered India before or on December 31, 2024, from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan due to "religious persecution” will be allowed to stay in the country without passports or travel documents.

The information was reported by NDTV on Wednesday, citing India’s Ministry of Home Affairs.

Under the country’s citizenship law, which came into effect last year, these individuals will also be eligible for Indian citizenship.

The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs issued the order under the newly enacted Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

The directive is being seen as welcome news for a large portion of religious minorities, particularly those who arrived in India from Pakistan after 2014.

Topics:

Indiareligious minorities
Read More

Shafiqul: Govt keeping eye on Awami League activities abroad

22 Bangladeshis return through Tamabil checkpost after serving sentences in India

Eighteen Bangladeshis pushed in by India

Police Headquarters: Most recent incidents involving minorities not communal

India for 'inclusive, fair, free' polls in Bangladesh at an early date

High Commissioner Hamidullah submits credentials to Indian president

Latest News

Childhoods stolen: Jinjira factories exploit young workers

UK deputy PM Angela Rayner resigns over tax error

Bangladesh face Nepal without Hamza, Shamit as Hong Kong qualifier nears

Political parties join Gono Odhikar Parishad rally demanding ban on Jatiya Party

11 sentenced in Sylhet for illegal sand extraction

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x