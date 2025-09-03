Minorities from Bangladesh, 2 other countries can stay in India without passport

Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who entered India before or on December 31, 2024, from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan due to "religious persecution” will be allowed to stay in the country without passports or travel documents.

The information was reported by NDTV on Wednesday, citing India’s Ministry of Home Affairs.

Under the country’s citizenship law, which came into effect last year, these individuals will also be eligible for Indian citizenship.

The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs issued the order under the newly enacted Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

The directive is being seen as welcome news for a large portion of religious minorities, particularly those who arrived in India from Pakistan after 2014.