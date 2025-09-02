GoB, China and UNDP launch new urban livelihoods project

The Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), on Tuesday launched the Livelihoods Support for Urban Poor Communities in Bangladesh (LSUPCB) project in Dhaka.

The initiative, funded through the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund (GDF) under CIDCA’s leadership, aims to strengthen urban livelihoods through skills development, nutrition support, and small-scale critical infrastructure, empowering marginalized households across Dhaka North, Chittagong, Khulna, Rajshahi, and Chandpur, in line with national strategies for inclusive urban development.

As the chief guest of the event, Md Rezaul Maksud Jahedi, secretary, Local Government Division, called the launch timely “Bangladesh contributes less than 0.35% of global emissions yet ranks among the most climate-vulnerable countries. This project is a crucial step to strengthen the livelihoods of our urban poor, uphold their dignity, and build resilience against climate change.”

Song Yang, commercial counsellor, Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh, was also present at the launching event. In his remarks, he said: “China will continue to support Bangladesh’s economic and social development and the improvement of people’s livelihoods through concrete actions, working together with UNDP and other partners to build a fairer and more inclusive world; a world where poverty becomes a thing of the past.”

Stefan Liller, resident representative, UNDP Bangladesh, emphasized the project’s transformative potential. He said: “For over two decades, UNDP has supported large-scale urban resilience and livelihoods programs tailored to the needs of vulnerable urban communities. Building on these successes, today marks a new chapter. With the support of CIDCA, this program strengthens South-South cooperation and reinforces shared priorities under the 2030 Agenda”

Earlier, Anowarul Haq, assistant resident representative, UNDP Bangladesh, gave an overview of the project’s objectives, followed by a keynote presentation of the project framework and strategies by Yugesh Pradhanang, project manager, UNDP. The session highlighted plans for skills training, nutritional support, and inclusive livelihood opportunities to address challenges faced by urban poor communities, particularly women and children.

This new project will contribute to UNDP’s broader urban portfolio and directly benefit 100,000 low-income community members through targeted support. It will also strengthen institutional capacity for more inclusive and sustainable city governance, helping to ensure that no one is left behind in Bangladesh’s urban transition.