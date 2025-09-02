Rizwana: Global unity, solidarity essential in tackling climate crisis

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Ministry of Water Resources, on Tuesday emphasized the need for global unity, knowledge-based initiatives, and solidarity in addressing the ongoing climate crisis.

“With the limited time and resources we have, collective action is indispensable. This crisis is not only about survival—it concerns the safety of our future generations and the very existence of many nations,” she said at the opening ceremony of “Biophilia: Reconnecting People, Climate and Culture” at Aloki, Gulshan.

The event was organized by the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh.

Highlighting Bangladesh’s vulnerability, she said: “As a deltaic and lower riparian country, Bangladesh is among the most climate-vulnerable nations. Our people are showing resilience and courage in the face of repeated disasters, but our capacity is being stretched due to insufficient mitigation efforts and inadequate international support. Required financing and technological assistance for adaptation are still far from adequate.”

She urged development partners to reconsider their support policies and provide stronger cooperation to vulnerable countries like Bangladesh.

Stressing the role of culture and heritage in resilience-building, she added: “No matter the severity of the crisis, we will continue moving towards solutions by drawing strength from our culture and traditions, together with our development partners.”

Also speaking at the event were Corinne Henchoz Pignani, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Switzerland; Valantine Achancho, Country Director and Representative of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD); and Laboni Akter from Shoronkhola, Bagerhat.

Later, the Adviser visited exhibition stalls showcasing initiatives to tackle climate risks and interacted with students and climate-vulnerable communities.