TI Chairperson François Valérian due in Dhaka Tuesday

François Valérian, chairperson of the Berlin-based global anti-corruption organization Transparency International (TI), is set to arrive in Dhaka on Tuesday for a three-day official visit, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has announced.

This marks his first trip to Bangladesh since his election as Chair of TI’s International Board in 2023.

Valérian’s visit comes at the invitation of TIB, recognized as one of the largest and most active national chapters within TI’s global coalition, which operates across more than 100 countries.

According to a TIB press release, the visit aims to exchange insights and experiences on anti-corruption and good governance at both global and national levels. It will also give Valérian an opportunity to gain firsthand knowledge of TIB’s initiatives, achievements, and ongoing challenges.

During his stay, Valérian will meet TIB staff and leaders of 45 regional volunteer-based Committees of Shocheton Nagorik Society, as well as youth leaders from 65 Youth Engagement and Support (YES) platforms initiated by TIB. He is also scheduled to hold discussions with stakeholders from government and non-government sectors, civil society members, and media professionals.

A distinguished academic and researcher, Valérian has been involved with TI’s International Board since 2019, serving on several key committees. Between 2013 and 2023, he was a board member of TI-France, working on issues including illicit financial flows, strategic legal action, and political integrity. He has also led TI Secretariat’s business integrity initiatives and spearheaded high-level advocacy on financial regulation and anti-corruption within the G20 framework.

Valérian holds undergraduate and doctoral degrees in history from France’s École Polytechnique and École des Mines de Paris. His career spans both public and private sectors, including roles in government, banking, and consulting. He has also served as an associate professor at CNAM, a leading French institution for professional and business education.