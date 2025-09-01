DMCH director: Nur’s condition improves, shifted to cabin

Gono Odhikar Parishad president Nurul Haque Nur was moved to a cabin from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as his condition improves, said Brigadier General Md Asaduzzaman, director of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), on Monday.

Nur’s condition is improving, and he is expected to be discharged from the hospital within a week, Brig Asaduzzaman told reporters at the hospital.

“It will take about four to six weeks for the wounds in various parts of the body to heal. The fractured part of his nose remains in proper alignment, and it is expected to return to its normal shape,” he added.

Nur is now able to take regular meals as advised by doctors, the DG said.

Earlier, Adviser to the Shipping Ministry Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain visited the hospital to inquire about Nur’s health.

He is being treated under the supervision of a six-member medical board.

Nur was injured on Friday when police and army used batons as a clash broke out between activists of his party and the Jatiya Party in front of his party office.