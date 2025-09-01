Monday, September 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

DMCH director: Nur’s condition improves, shifted to cabin

He is being treated under the supervision of a six-member medical board

Photo: UNB
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 03:48 PM

Gono Odhikar Parishad president Nurul Haque Nur was moved to a cabin from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as his condition improves, said Brigadier General Md Asaduzzaman, director of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), on Monday.

Nur’s condition is improving, and he is expected to be discharged from the hospital within a week, Brig Asaduzzaman told reporters at the hospital.

“It will take about four to six weeks for the wounds in various parts of the body to heal. The fractured part of his nose remains in proper alignment, and it is expected to return to its normal shape,” he added.

Nur is now able to take regular meals as advised by doctors, the DG said.

Earlier, Adviser to the Shipping Ministry Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain visited the hospital to inquire about Nur’s health.

He is being treated under the supervision of a six-member medical board.

Nur was injured on Friday when police and army used batons as a clash broke out between activists of his party and the Jatiya Party in front of his party office.

Topics:

Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH)Nurul Haque NurGono Odhikar Parishad
Read More

Nahid, Sarjis visit Nur at DMCH after returning from China

Adviser Asif: Govt must take responsibility for attack on Nur

DMCH Director: Nur’s condition improving gradually

Khaleda Zia inquires about Nur's health

Gono Odhikar Parishad: Nur to remain in ICU for 36 more hours

‘Nur’s recovery Jatiya Party’s top priority; GM Quader awaits situation’

Latest News

Nine former ministers among 24 appear virtually before court

US Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires meets with CEC Nasir

Rizwana: Govt to ensure rapid compensation for human-elephant conflict victims

21-member committee formed to investigate Chittagong University clash

BNP marks 47 years with a legacy of sacrifice, pride, nationalism

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x