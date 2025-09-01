Monday, September 01, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Light to moderate rain likely in parts of Bangladesh

Day temperatures may rise slightly and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 01:49 PM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecasted light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at many places in the country over the next 24hours, beginning at 9am Monday.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal and Chittagong divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," said a BMD bulletin this morning.

Day temperatures may rise slightly and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country, the met office predicted.

It further said the monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay. A low-pressure area is likely to form over the Northwest Bay within the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, the highest temperature recorded was 35.5°C in Srimangal, while the lowest was 24.9°C in Bandarban.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 6:16pm on Monday and rise at 5:41am on Tuesday.

 

Topics:

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)Rain Forecast
