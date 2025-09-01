Monday, September 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Nahid, Sarjis visit Nur at DMCH after returning from China

They prayed for Nur’s quick recovery and demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in the assault

Photo: UNB
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 10:09 AM

National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders Nahid Islam and Sarjis Alam visited Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Sunday night.

NCP Convenor Nahid Islam and Chief Coordinator (northern region) Sarjis Alam went directly to the hospital from the airport after returning from China.

They prayed for Nur’s quick recovery and demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in the assault.

Senior Joint Convenor Ariful Islam Adeeb and some other NCP leaders were also present.

Nur, a former Ducsu VP and president of Gono Odhikar Parishad, was injured on Friday as army and police charged batons during clashes in the city's Kakrail area. 

Topics:

Nurul Haque NurNahid IslamSarjis Alam
Read More

Adviser Asif: Govt must take responsibility for attack on Nur

DMCH Director: Nur’s condition improving gradually

Khaleda Zia inquires about Nur's health

Gono Odhikar Parishad: Nur to remain in ICU for 36 more hours

Attack on Nur: Rashed demands Jatiya Party ban, home adviser’s resignation

People not to accept attack on Nur, warns Moyeen Khan

Latest News

Barca hold on for draw against impressive Rayo

Nissanka century powers Sri Lanka to Zimbabwe ODI series win

Szoboszlai gem seals Liverpool win over Arsenal, Man City rocked by Brighton

Students leave BAU halls following university order

Sundarbans reopened to fishermen, tourists after three-month ban

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x