Nahid, Sarjis visit Nur at DMCH after returning from China

National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders Nahid Islam and Sarjis Alam visited Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Sunday night.

NCP Convenor Nahid Islam and Chief Coordinator (northern region) Sarjis Alam went directly to the hospital from the airport after returning from China.

They prayed for Nur’s quick recovery and demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in the assault.

Senior Joint Convenor Ariful Islam Adeeb and some other NCP leaders were also present.

Nur, a former Ducsu VP and president of Gono Odhikar Parishad, was injured on Friday as army and police charged batons during clashes in the city's Kakrail area.