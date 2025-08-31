Sunday, August 31, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Home adviser: Awami League will definitely try to obstruct election

He made the comment at a discussion, “Purpose and Significance of the BNP’s Establishment,” held at IEB in Dhaka 

 

File image of Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. Photo: Collected
Update : 31 Aug 2025, 08:28 PM

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday said the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned, will “definitely try to disrupt” the upcoming national election.

He made the comment while speaking to reporters after a meeting of the core committee on law and order at the Secretariat.

The meeting focused on the upcoming election, the Police Reform Commission, political party activities, drug control, social media provocations, and the spread of fake news.

On the election, he said the unity that existed between political parties after the fall of the fascist government must be revived and protected.

“Even if there are disagreements, all political parties must set aside personal and party interests to work together in the interest of democracy. If this unity breaks, fascist groups could create chaos and unrest,” he said.

On election security, Jahangir Alam said the fairness and peaceful holding of the election depend on the behaviour of the political parties. Law enforcement agencies are fully prepared to provide security and maintain order, he added.

Emphasizing public participation, he said: “It is crucial that people take part in the election voluntarily and enthusiastically. Political parties must ensure everyone can participate. With everyone’s cooperation, we believe the interim government will be able to hold a free, peaceful and festive election.”

Asked about concerns over police neutrality, the adviser said if the police act early, people complain they stopped a peaceful event, while acting too late also draws criticism.

“It’s very difficult to balance. We are trying. For example, yesterday (Saturday) there was an arson attack. If police had acted before it happened, many would say they interfered unnecessarily,” he said.

Responding to questions about recent incidents of violence, he said preparations are being made. “A police training programme will begin on September 7. We are ready.” He also sought public and political support to reduce such incidents.

Asked whether certain groups were trying to prevent a fair election, Jahangir Alam said those no longer active in politics will definitely want to cause disruption. Some of them are still out there.

“It is the duty of all of us—political parties, the public and the authorities—to stop them,” he added.

Read More

Tarique warns of evil forces trying to foil polls

Religious adviser Khalid meets Pakistani high commissioner

Vietnamese ambassador: Dhaka, Hanoi eye direct flight this year

Bangladeshi student killed in road crash in Australia

BAU students confine over 200 teachers over combined degree demand

Health adviser visits Nur at DMCH

Latest News

Tarique warns of evil forces trying to foil polls

Religious adviser Khalid meets Pakistani high commissioner

Vietnamese ambassador: Dhaka, Hanoi eye direct flight this year

Bangladeshi student killed in road crash in Australia

BAU students confine over 200 teachers over combined degree demand

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x