Home adviser: Awami League will definitely try to obstruct election

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday said the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned, will “definitely try to disrupt” the upcoming national election.

He made the comment while speaking to reporters after a meeting of the core committee on law and order at the Secretariat.

The meeting focused on the upcoming election, the Police Reform Commission, political party activities, drug control, social media provocations, and the spread of fake news.

On the election, he said the unity that existed between political parties after the fall of the fascist government must be revived and protected.

“Even if there are disagreements, all political parties must set aside personal and party interests to work together in the interest of democracy. If this unity breaks, fascist groups could create chaos and unrest,” he said.

On election security, Jahangir Alam said the fairness and peaceful holding of the election depend on the behaviour of the political parties. Law enforcement agencies are fully prepared to provide security and maintain order, he added.

Emphasizing public participation, he said: “It is crucial that people take part in the election voluntarily and enthusiastically. Political parties must ensure everyone can participate. With everyone’s cooperation, we believe the interim government will be able to hold a free, peaceful and festive election.”

Asked about concerns over police neutrality, the adviser said if the police act early, people complain they stopped a peaceful event, while acting too late also draws criticism.

“It’s very difficult to balance. We are trying. For example, yesterday (Saturday) there was an arson attack. If police had acted before it happened, many would say they interfered unnecessarily,” he said.

Responding to questions about recent incidents of violence, he said preparations are being made. “A police training programme will begin on September 7. We are ready.” He also sought public and political support to reduce such incidents.

Asked whether certain groups were trying to prevent a fair election, Jahangir Alam said those no longer active in politics will definitely want to cause disruption. Some of them are still out there.

“It is the duty of all of us—political parties, the public and the authorities—to stop them,” he added.