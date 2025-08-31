Ali Riaz: Political commitment to media reform is the real reform

Professor Ali Riaz, vice-chairman of the National Consensus Commission, has said that if political parties commit to ensuring media freedom, that itself would be the biggest reform. Such a commitment would be more important than merely signing papers in a commission.

He made the remarks on Sunday while speaking at a discussion organized by the Broadcast Journalist Center (BJC) on the report of the proposed Media Reform Commission.

Ali Riaz said that media reform must take into account the principles of freedom and the role of the press as the “fourth estate.” At the same time, institutional and professional aspects must also be emphasized.

He urged journalist unions to take an active role in securing the professional safety of their members rather than waiting for the government to act.

He alleged that over the past 16 years, journalism had been used to sustain an authoritarian government, and journalists must also bear responsibility for that.

According to him, under the current ownership structure, independent and professional journalism is not possible. Journalists must decide whether they want to be mere traders or uphold the role of the fourth estate.

The vice-chairman of the National Consensus Commission further said that leadership cannot evade responsibility for the plight of journalists.

He stressed that commitments must be made to safeguard the future independence of journalism. Issues of security and rights must be ensured through negotiations with owners and the government. “If editors act as brokers for personal gain, rights cannot be achieved,” he added.

BJC Chairman Rezwanul Haque, who also chaired the event, said: “The media is the fourth estate of the state. Successive governments have used the media, and sometimes we ourselves have allowed it.”

He added: “Are we journalists or political activists? As long as this ambiguity remains, governments will keep exploiting us, and we will keep being exploited. We have long lost the trust of the people.”

Salehuddin, executive editor of the Daily Ittefaq, said: “What Bangladesh really needs is comprehensive reform. Yet, we sit to discuss media reform as if it were a small issue. The reality is that no institution exists in Bangladesh capable of bringing about such reform.”

He added: “Our political parties and their allied institutions are unfit for that task. Today, journalism in Bangladesh suffers from tout journalism, blackmail journalism, and brokerage journalism. We have engaged in such practices for years, and by doing so, we have destroyed our own institutions.”

Jagannath University teacher Dr Md Minhaz Uddin said the government considers the idea of a Media Commission worthless.

“The government will not even form a Media Commission, let alone a Broadcast Commission,” he said, explaining that such steps would undermine the authority of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Senior journalist Hasnain Khurshid said that democracy would be weakened if attempts were made to build a democratic state without the media. “Media must be prioritized in reforms, and it must be kept free from owners’ interference,” he said.

Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) President Shahidul Islam argued that the basic proposals of the Media Reform Commission had shortcomings, which must be addressed through consultation with stakeholders. He also questioned: “What is the use of a wage board if it is never implemented?”

Dhaka Reporters Unity General Secretary Mynul Hasan Sohel concluded by saying: “First, we must determine—am I a journalist or a political activist? We must address this root issue before anything else.”