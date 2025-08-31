DMCH Director: Nur’s condition improving gradually

Physical condition of Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur is gradually improving, said Brigadier General Md Asaduzzaman, director of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Sunday.

“Nur is currently under close observation. Although his condition is showing signs of improvement some complications still remain,” he said while talking to reporters at the hospital.

Nur sustained four major injuries—fractures in the nasal and jaw bones, injuries in his eyes and brain hemorrhage.

The internal bleeding in the brain is gradually subsiding with treatment, he added.

Besides, the latest CT scan results are good, said the director.

Nur is being treated under the supervision of a six-member medical board and the doctors are closely monitoring his overall condition, he added.

A clash broke out between activists of his party and Jatiya Party in front of his party office on Friday night.

As tensions escalated, police and army personnel charged batons, leaving Nur and several others injured.