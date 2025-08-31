Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at many places in the country over the next 24 hours, beginning at 9am on Sunday.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chittagong, and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Khulna and Barisal divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country," said a BMD bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country, the Met Office predicted.

On Saturday, the highest temperature recorded was 35°C in Rajshahi, while the lowest temperature was 23.2°C in Bandarban.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 6:18pm on Sunday and will rise at 5:40am on Monday.