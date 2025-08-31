Sunday, August 31, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country

File image: Rain has been falling across parts of the capital since morning, with light drops and steady drizzles soaking the Dhaka University area. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 31 Aug 2025, 12:07 PM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at many places in the country over the next 24 hours, beginning at 9am on Sunday. 

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chittagong, and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Khulna and Barisal divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country," said a BMD bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country, the Met Office predicted.

On Saturday, the highest temperature recorded was 35°C in Rajshahi, while the lowest temperature was 23.2°C in Bandarban.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 6:18pm on Sunday and will rise at 5:40am on Monday.

Topics:

RainBangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
Read More

Rain likely in Dhaka, 7 other divisions

Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country

Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country

Rain likely across country

Light to moderate rain, thunder showers likely

Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal No 3

Latest News

Youth stabbed to death in Chittagong

Redefining our remittance strategy

Ending border violence lies on India

Prof Yunus to meet leaders of 3 political parties on Sunday afternoon

Dabbling with market prices is a disaster

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x