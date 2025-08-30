Saturday, August 30, 2025

Tajul: Final disposal of cases against Hasina before February

Investigating police was difficult, as many crucial pieces of evidence were destroyed, says Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam

Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam. Photo: BSS
Update : 30 Aug 2025, 07:45 PM

The final disposal of several ongoing cases against Sheikh Hasina at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) will take place before February 2026m, said Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam on Saturday.

Tajul told BSS that he acknowledged the challenges in advancing the trials but expressed confidence that the proceedings would soon become more transparent to the public.

"There have been numerous obstacles in moving the trial forward, particularly due to the involvement of police personnel in human rights violations during the July Uprising," he said. "Investigating the police was difficult, as many crucial pieces of evidence were destroyed. However, we have made significant progress."

The chief prosecutor also assured that the tribunal would adhere to international legal standards to ensure the legitimacy of the trials. He added that the ICT is now in its final phase of gathering testimonies, while other key pieces of evidence—including videos, call records, and forensic reports—have already been submitted to the court.

Topics:

Sheikh HasinaInternational Crimes Tribunal (ICT)
