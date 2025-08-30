Saturday, August 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Gono Odhikar Parishad men block Bijoynagar road over attack on Nur

The demonstration brought traffic to a standstill, causing heavy congestion from Kakrail to Paltan

Gono Odhikar Parishad leaders stage protest by occupying road in Bijoynagar on Saturday. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 30 Aug 2025, 05:14 PM

Activists of the Gono Odhikar Parishad staged a protest rally in front of their party office at Bijoynagar, Dhaka on Saturday demanding justice over the recent attack on party president Nurul Haque Nur.

Occupying both sides of the main road, the demonstration brought traffic to a standstill, causing heavy congestion from Kakrail to Paltan, stretching north to Shantinagar and south to Gulistan. Commuters and pedestrians faced significant delays and inconvenience.

Although the rally was scheduled to begin at 3pm on Saturday, protesters arrived early with processions, chanting slogans against the Jatiya Party and the military.

Party leaders, including General Secretary Rashed Khan, were present, while speakers from other parties were also expected to join.

Topics:

ProtestNurul Haque NurGono Odhikar Parishad
Read More

People not to accept attack on Nur, warns Moyeen Khan

Govt condemns attack on Nur

Press secretary: Judicial probe into attack on Nur

Jatiya Party office vandalized in Tangail, highway blocked 

Jatiya Party office vandalized in Rajshahi, signboard set on fire

RU students block highway to protest attack on Nur

Latest News

Food, daily essentials smuggled to Myanmar in exchange for drugs

Isak edges closer to Liverpool move after Newcastle sign Woltemade

People not to accept attack on Nur, warns Moyeen Khan

Govt condemns attack on Nur

Asif Nazrul calls for ‘stronger’ action against enforced disappearances

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x