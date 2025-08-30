Gono Odhikar Parishad men block Bijoynagar road over attack on Nur

Activists of the Gono Odhikar Parishad staged a protest rally in front of their party office at Bijoynagar, Dhaka on Saturday demanding justice over the recent attack on party president Nurul Haque Nur.

Occupying both sides of the main road, the demonstration brought traffic to a standstill, causing heavy congestion from Kakrail to Paltan, stretching north to Shantinagar and south to Gulistan. Commuters and pedestrians faced significant delays and inconvenience.

Although the rally was scheduled to begin at 3pm on Saturday, protesters arrived early with processions, chanting slogans against the Jatiya Party and the military.

Party leaders, including General Secretary Rashed Khan, were present, while speakers from other parties were also expected to join.