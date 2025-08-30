Saturday, August 30, 2025

RU students block highway to protest attack on Nur

  • Over fifty students participated, chanting slogans against fascism and government inaction
  • The blockade lasted about an hour before traffic was restored and students returned to campus.
Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 30 Aug 2025, 03:32 PM

In protest against the attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur in the capital, students of Rajshahi University (RU) blocked the Dhaka-Rajshahi highway.

The protest took place at around 11:30am on Saturday in front of the university's main gate.

The students later lifted the blockade and returned to campus, restoring normal traffic.

During the one-hour protest, the students chanted slogans demanding the arrest and trial of the attackers.

Mehedi Hasan Maruf, president of the RU branch of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, said: "The government cannot escape responsibility for the attack on Nurul Haque Nur, which was carried out under the shadow of the Jatiya Party, led by the army and police. A proper investigation and trial are necessary."

Salauddin Ammar, former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said: "Since 2017, Nur has been fighting against fascism. The severe attack on him poses a major threat for his future. If Nur is not safe, common student leaders are also not safe."

The protest also saw speeches from Fahim Reza and Mahayer Islam, former coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Al Shahriya Shuvo, general secretary of the RU Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, and Rakibul Hasan, convenor of the Shahbagh Against Student Unity.

Over fifty students from various departments participated in the protest.

On Friday night, Nurul Haque Nur was severely injured during a clash between Jatiya Party and Gono Odhikar Parishad activists in Bijoynagar, Dhaka.

He is currently in the ICU at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH)Nurul Haque Nur
