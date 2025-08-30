Tarique Rahman condemns attack on Nur, calls for probe

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has condemned the attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur, urging the government to launch a lawful investigation into the violent incident that occurred in the capital's Kakrail area.

He also extended his heartfelt wishes for Nur's swift recovery in a post on his verified Facebook page at 2:45am (Bangladesh time) on Saturday.

The BNP acting chairman said his party strongly condemns the attack on Nurul Haque Nur and the violent incident that took place in Kakrail.

He said: "We are in a highly sensitive juncture in our journey towards democratic transition, the first milestone of which is the national election. We collectively have to ensure that such destabilizing incidents do not repeat and that the course of democratic advancement remains unhindered."

Mentioning that all democratic stakeholders, including the BNP and its allies, must exercise restraint and tolerance, he said, "The true spirit of last year's mass uprising must be given due priority."

Tarique Rahman stressed the necessity of taking the country out of the mob rule and the prevailing state of unrest. "If we want to move Bangladesh forward, we should remain vigilant against this culture of mob violence, uphold the rule of law, and build a peaceful and stable country."

"We can succeed as a united nation only by empowering the people through democratic means and ensuring justice, equality, and dignity for all," he continued.

The BNP acting chairman called upon the government to conduct a legal investigation into the incident carried out against Nur and wished him a speedy recovery.