Agriculture secretary: No fertilizer crisis in Bangladesh

He they have launched a farming application, 'Khamari App', to help farmers reduce fertilizer costs and increase yields

Agriculture Secretary Dr Mohammad Emdad Ullah Mian visits crop fields and irrigation activities in Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj, assuring that the country has sufficient fertilizer stock until December. Photo: BSS
Update : 30 Aug 2025, 12:02 AM

Agriculture Secretary Dr Mohammad Emdad Ullah Mian has categorically said there is no fertilizer crisis in the country. 

"We have sufficient fertilizer stock until December and there will be no crisis this season," he said while visiting agricultural fields and irrigation activities in Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj districts on Thursday, reported BSS. 

He said there is an urgent need for creating awareness among the grassroots farmers as the yield of various crops, particularly wheat, potato, pulse, mustard and vegetables can be increased by 15 to 40 percent through judicious use of fertilizer. 

The agriculture secretary said they have launched a farming application, 'Khamari App', to help farmers reduce fertilizer costs and increase yields. 

He stated that it provides valuable information about crop types, required fertiliser, and seed quantities for specific plots of land.

The app could save farmers around Tk1,000 per bigha in fertilizer costs for paddy, while raising yields by about one maund (40 kg) per bigha.

He also visited the Laldighi area under Godagari Upazila, where fertilizer guidelines are being implemented on 206 bighas of land through the Khamari App and shared views with the farmers.

During the daylong visit, Agriculture Secretary Emdad Ullah said massive developments were attained in the region with the support of Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA). In the past, only a single crop had been cultivated but now three crops are produced annually, which is a significant progress.

Topics:

AgricultureFertilizer
