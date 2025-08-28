Rain likely in Dhaka, 7 other divisions

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted rain or thunder showers in all divisions, including Dhaka, in next 24 hours commencing at 9am on Thursday.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong, and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country,” said a Met office bulletin.

Day and night temperatures remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The well-marked low over northwest Bay off Odisha coast moved west-northwestwards and now lies over Odisha and adjoining area as a low-pressure area.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards.

The axis of monsoon runs through Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, center of the low to Assam across Southern part of Bangladesh.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and strong over the North Bay.