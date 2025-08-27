Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over the North Bay

Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 27 Aug 2025, 12:47 PM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at many places across the country in the next 24 hours from 9am on Wednesday.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barisal divisions, with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions,” said a BMD bulletin on Wednesday morning.

Day temperatures may remain nearly unchanged, while night temperatures may fall slightly, the met office said.

It added that monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over the North Bay.

On Tuesday, the highest temperature recorded was 35.5°C in Ishurdi, Syedpur, Sylhet, Srimangal, Comilla, Feni and Chuadanga, while the lowest was 24.2°C in Srimangal.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 6:22pm on Wednesday and rise at 5:39am on Thursday.

Topics:

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)light rain
Read More

Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country

Rain likely across country

Light to moderate rain, thunder showers likely

Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal No 3

Bangladeshi children pioneer disaster preparedness initiatives

Rain likely to persist in Dhaka, 7 other divisions

Latest News

49th death anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam being observed

Messi will be game-day decision for Miami in Leagues Cup semis

Appellate Division allows appeal on caretaker government verdict, hearing set for Oct 21

Bangladeshis are battling dengue, chikungunya, and influenza

Anisul, Qamrul, Salman, 2 others shown arrested in uprising killing cases

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x