Light to moderate rain likely in parts of country

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at many places across the country in the next 24 hours from 9am on Wednesday.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barisal divisions, with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions,” said a BMD bulletin on Wednesday morning.

Day temperatures may remain nearly unchanged, while night temperatures may fall slightly, the met office said.

It added that monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over the North Bay.

On Tuesday, the highest temperature recorded was 35.5°C in Ishurdi, Syedpur, Sylhet, Srimangal, Comilla, Feni and Chuadanga, while the lowest was 24.2°C in Srimangal.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 6:22pm on Wednesday and rise at 5:39am on Thursday.