Mamunul Haque files GD against Facebook for ‘discriminatory behavior'

Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis Ameer Sheikh al-Hadith Mamunul Haque has filed a General Diary (GD) with police alleging that he has been subjected to “unilateral, undemocratic, and discriminatory behavior” by Facebook authorities.

He claimed that his personal Facebook ID and official page are being repeatedly removed and suspended, which he termed “unjust.”

He lodged the GD at Mohammadpur police station.

The party’s Publicity Secretary and Media Coordinator, Hasan Junaid, confirmed the matter in a press release.

Mohammadpur police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kazi Rafique said: “He (Mamunul Haque) filed a GD regarding the removal of his Facebook ID and official page. A few of his party members came on his behalf to file it.”

According to the Khelafat Majlis press release, Mamunul Haque has been facing repeated removal and suspension of his personal Facebook account and official page. In addition, as soon as his name, statements, or photos are published, party pages, media outlets, and individual accounts come under what they described as “unjustified restrictions.” The statement said that such targeting of a political leader on social media is a dangerous blow to freedom of expression and democratic rights.

In the GD, Mamunul Haque mentioned: “For the past several months, my name, statements, and photos have been unfairly restricted and blocked on Facebook. As a result, my personal ID and official page have been shut down multiple times. This has caused me severe social, professional, and political harm.”

He further said: “Despite being the head of a registered political party, I am being deliberately blocked from social media, which is a clear attempt to stifle democratic politics. I have filed the GD in accordance with the law. I hope Meta authorities will reconsider the matter and make a fair decision.”