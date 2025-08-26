Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Mamunul Haque files GD against Facebook for ‘discriminatory behavior'

'For the past several months, my name, statements, and photos have been unfairly restricted and blocked on Facebook'

File image: Mamunul Haque, secretary general of Khelafat Majlis, speaks at a rally in Jamalpur on Thursday, September 26, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 26 Aug 2025, 10:39 AM

Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis Ameer Sheikh al-Hadith Mamunul Haque has filed a General Diary (GD) with police alleging that he has been subjected to “unilateral, undemocratic, and discriminatory behavior” by Facebook authorities.

He claimed that his personal Facebook ID and official page are being repeatedly removed and suspended, which he termed “unjust.”

He lodged the GD at Mohammadpur police station.

The party’s Publicity Secretary and Media Coordinator, Hasan Junaid, confirmed the matter in a press release.

Mohammadpur police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kazi Rafique said: “He (Mamunul Haque) filed a GD regarding the removal of his Facebook ID and official page. A few of his party members came on his behalf to file it.”

According to the Khelafat Majlis press release, Mamunul Haque has been facing repeated removal and suspension of his personal Facebook account and official page. In addition, as soon as his name, statements, or photos are published, party pages, media outlets, and individual accounts come under what they described as “unjustified restrictions.” The statement said that such targeting of a political leader on social media is a dangerous blow to freedom of expression and democratic rights.

In the GD, Mamunul Haque mentioned: “For the past several months, my name, statements, and photos have been unfairly restricted and blocked on Facebook. As a result, my personal ID and official page have been shut down multiple times. This has caused me severe social, professional, and political harm.”

He further said: “Despite being the head of a registered political party, I am being deliberately blocked from social media, which is a clear attempt to stifle democratic politics. I have filed the GD in accordance with the law. I hope Meta authorities will reconsider the matter and make a fair decision.”

Read More

Youth hacked dead in Jatrabari, another injured

5 visually impaired students contests Ducsu

'Shaheed Jagat-Jyoti Brigade' formed for Jagannath hall polls

CHT: Canal project stuck in revisions, cost cut by 19.40C

Dhaka’s air continues to be ’unhealthy for sensitive groups’

Shafiqul condemns attempted harassment of Mahfuj in NY

Latest News

Youth hacked dead in Jatrabari, another injured

5 visually impaired students contests Ducsu

Venus Williams bows out of US Open as streamlined Alcaraz sails through

Brazil without Neymar and Vinicius as Paqueta back for WC qualifiers

Liverpool rely on 16-year-old Ngumoha to overcome 10-man Newcastle fightback

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x