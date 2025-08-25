6 districts get new DCs ahead of election

The government has appointed new deputy commissioners (DCs) in six districts ahead of the national election.

The Public Administration Ministry issued separate notifications in this regard on Monday.

The six districts are Patuakhali, Netrokona, Meherpur, Kushtia, Khulna and Kurigram.

Mohammad Shaheed Hossain Chowdhury, deputy secretary of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry, has been made Patuakhali DC, Md Abdus Salam, deputy secretary of Home Ministry, made the DC of Meherpur and Mohammad Abdullah Al Mahmud Zaman, zonal settlement officer (deputy secretary) of the Department of Land Record and Survey, made DC of Netrokona district.

Besides, deputy commissioner of Patuakhali Abu Hasnat Mohammad Arefin has been transferred to Kushtia while Md Toufiqur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Kushtia, has been transferred to Khulna and Sifat Mehnaz, deputy commissioner of Meherpur has been transferred to Kurigram district.