Nahid: NCP will not participate in polls without reforms

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizens’ Party (NCP), has announced that the party will not participate in an election without reforms.

He said that for the past year, they have been calling for the drafting of a new constitution and comprehensive state reforms.

He added that if these demands are not met, the public will reject the national election. Therefore, through the legal framework of the July Charter, they want to participate first in the People’s Assembly election.

He made these comments on Sunday at an event organized by the NCP Diaspora Alliance in Malaysia, titled “2024 People’s Uprising: Heroic Saga and the Role of Expatriates in Post-Revolution Bangladesh.”

“Through the legal basis of the July Charter, we want to first participate in the general council election,” he added.

He noted that various rumors are being spread against the participants of the uprising. He further warned that those who obstruct the formation of a new Bangladesh and the drafting of the constitution will be rejected by the people.

Nahid emphasized that the party has never taken sides regarding the election date. “We have only said that if the election is held in December with guarantees of reform and justice for the genocide, we have no objection to that either,” he said.

The NCP convener reiterated that reform is the party’s main agenda. Only after reforms are implemented will the party consider participating in elections. “We want to be able to tell the people that after the people's uprising, we have brought this change to the country, or that the change has come as a result of July,” he explained.

The event, chaired by NCP Diaspora Alliance Malaysia President Mohammad Enamul Haque, featured central joint secretary Alauddin Mohammad as a special guest.