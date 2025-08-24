Monday, August 25, 2025

Tawhid Afridi arrested

He is accused in a murder case filed over the July uprising

Photo: Facebook/Tawhid Uddin Afridi
Update : 24 Aug 2025, 11:25 PM

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested content creator Tawhid Uddin Afridi, an accused in a murder case linked to the July uprising.

He was arrested on Sunday in a special operation conducted in Barisal.

CID officials confirmed that he is being brought to Dhaka and will be produced before a court on Monday.

In the murder case filed with the Jatrabari police station, Afridi is listed as the 11th accused.

In this case, the prime accused is former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the second accused is former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, and the third accused is former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

Earlier, Afridi’s father, Nasir Uddin, chairman of private television channel Mytv and a prominent content creator, was arrested in a case filed with Jatrabari police station over attacks on the anti-discrimination movement and the killing of protesters.

Topics:

Arrest
