Rizvi: Illegal arms must be recovered before election

'The cohorts of fascism have illegal weapons and money'

File image of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 24 Aug 2025, 04:56 PM

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Sunday warned of serious risks if illegal arms are not recovered from across the country before the upcoming national election.

"The cohorts of fascism have illegal weapons and money...if the interim government cannot seize these illegal arms, the next elections will be dangerous. These weapons must be recovered immediately," he said.

Speaking at a program in front of BNP’s Naya Paltan central office, Rizvi also mentioned that those aligned with the fascist forces are hidden within the current administration, working quietly to support the previous authoritarian regime.

He warned that these people in the administration may act against the interim government and democratic forces if given the opportunity.

Rizvi said political analysts have also noticed these elements lurking within the administration, even in the Secretariat, where they are working to cause confusion. "We must stay alert to avoid such situations.”

As part of the observance of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s 81st birthday, Zia Parishad organized the program to distribute raincoats among rickshaw and van pullers.

Referring to ongoing discussions about the July Charter, Rizvi said that if changes to the law or the Constitution are necessary, they should be made by an elected parliament.

He opposed the call for a referendum on the July Charter, saying: “One political party is demanding a referendum before the election. Why? If any changes to the Constitution are needed, they should be made by an elected parliament.”

The BNP leader questioned why such a step should be taken before the election.

Rizvi recalled that Sheikh Hasina abused her power by sending the members of an intelligence agency to humiliate and force a Chief Justice to leave the country following a disagreement with him. “Why would those kinds of symptoms still exist?

The BNP leader said a free and fair election should be held first to form a people's government. “Then, if needed for the sake of democracy and the country, amendments to the Constitution can be made by the elected parliament.”

He questioned why there were so many demands being placed on the interim government before the election. "If we keep shouting 'the palm tree is mine,' we will only open the door to fascism."

BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi
