Sunday, August 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

ICT sets Oct 26 for probe report on AL-era disappearances, killings

The ICT-1 panel, headed by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, granted the prosecution two more months to submit its report on AL-era disappearances and killings

File image of International Crimes Tribunal. Photo: Collected
Update : 24 Aug 2025, 03:51 PM

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Sunday set October 26, for submitting the probe report in a case against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and others over alleged enforced disappearances and killings during the more than 15-year rule of the fascist Awami League (AL).

The three-member panel of ICT-1, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, passed the order as the prosecution sought two more months to file the report.

Former director general of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC) Major General (sacked) Ziaul Ahsan, one of the accused in the case, was produced before the tribunal during Sunday's hearing.

Other accused include Major General (Retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, former defence and security adviser to Sheikh Hasina, and former Inspector General of Police Benzir Ahmed.

Prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim appeared for the state during the hearing.

Topics:

International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)
Read More

Govt cautions media over publishing Hasina’s remarks

Sukharanjan files allegations against Hasina, 31 others over his disappearance

Ashulia killings: Accused cop seeks to testify as state approver

Burning bodies at Ashulia: 16 people indicted

Tribunal concludes testimony of 12 witnesses in case against Hasina

ICT orders arrest of 5 for Gazipur staged shootout of 7 youths

Latest News

Touhid: Bangladesh, Pakistan vow to boost multidimensional, historical relations

Pakistan keen increasing trade with Bangladesh

What could European troop deployment in Ukraine look like?

Bangladesh signs one bilateral deal, 5 MoUs with Pakistan

Starvation is a war crime, but will justice ever be done?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x