ICT sets Oct 26 for probe report on AL-era disappearances, killings

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Sunday set October 26, for submitting the probe report in a case against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and others over alleged enforced disappearances and killings during the more than 15-year rule of the fascist Awami League (AL).

The three-member panel of ICT-1, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, passed the order as the prosecution sought two more months to file the report.

Former director general of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC) Major General (sacked) Ziaul Ahsan, one of the accused in the case, was produced before the tribunal during Sunday's hearing.

Other accused include Major General (Retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, former defence and security adviser to Sheikh Hasina, and former Inspector General of Police Benzir Ahmed.

Prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim appeared for the state during the hearing.