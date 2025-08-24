Rizvi cautions leaders, activists over fake facebook post

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has called upon party leaders and activists not to be misled by a fake and fabricated press release posted on Facebook using a forged signature.

This statement was made in a release signed by Rizvi himself, while the same information was also published on BNP's media cell Facebook page.

The statement said that a completely fabricated and fake press release has been circulated on social media, which was not sent to any media outlet from the BNP office.

A conspiratorial group has posted this release by forging Rizvi's signature. All party leaders and activists at all levels are requested not to be misled by it, the statement added.

Addressing BNP leaders and activists, Advocate Rizvi said that a vested conspiratorial group forged his signature and posted a press release on Facebook on Friday. It is completely false, fabricated, and circulated with dishonest intention.

Rizvi said that no such press release was sent to the media from the BNP office under his signature. The circulated release is fake and fabricated, he added.