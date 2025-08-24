Sunday, August 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Rizvi cautions leaders, activists over fake facebook post

Rizvi said that no such press release was sent to the media from the BNP office under his signature

File image of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected
Update : 24 Aug 2025, 03:03 PM

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has called upon party leaders and activists not to be misled by a fake and fabricated press release posted on Facebook using a forged signature.

This statement was made in a release signed by Rizvi himself, while the same information was also published on BNP's media cell Facebook page.

The statement said that a completely fabricated and fake press release has been circulated on social media, which was not sent to any media outlet from the BNP office.

A conspiratorial group has posted this release by forging Rizvi's signature. All party leaders and activists at all levels are requested not to be misled by it, the statement added.

Addressing BNP leaders and activists, Advocate Rizvi said that a vested conspiratorial group forged his signature and posted a press release on Facebook on Friday. It is completely false, fabricated, and circulated with dishonest intention.

Rizvi said that no such press release was sent to the media from the BNP office under his signature. The circulated release is fake and fabricated, he added.

Topics:

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi
Read More

BNP warns PR system may trigger political conflicts

Rizvi: People don’t understand PR system

Rizvi: Credible election impossible with Awami League loyalists in admin, police

BNP asks rank and file to speed up new membership drive

BNP slams law and order deterioration in Chittagong

Rizvi: People will not accept another fascist in the name of religion

Latest News

Rucsu polls: Distribution of nomination papers begins

Highways blocked in Bagerhat over constituency retention

Passengers stage protest at Chittagong station after missing train

Rohingya crisis talks begin on Sunday in Cox’s Bazar

EO Bangladesh unveils 10th Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA) 2025-26

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x