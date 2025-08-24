Sunday, August 24, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Rain likely across country

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 24 Aug 2025, 11:44 AM

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind over the country in the next 24hours commencing 9am.

“Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong & Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong & Sylhet divisions,” said a Met office bulletin issued on Sunday morning.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Saturday was 34.6°C in Srimangal under Sylhet division, while Sunday’s minimum temperature was 23.7°C in Bandarban.

The sun sets at 6:24pm on Sunday and rises at 5:38am on Monday in the capital.

Topics:

RainBangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
