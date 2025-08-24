Rain likely across country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind over the country in the next 24hours commencing 9am.

“Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong & Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong & Sylhet divisions,” said a Met office bulletin issued on Sunday morning.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Saturday was 34.6°C in Srimangal under Sylhet division, while Sunday’s minimum temperature was 23.7°C in Bandarban.

The sun sets at 6:24pm on Sunday and rises at 5:38am on Monday in the capital.