DU VC: Dhaka University upholds legacy of protesting injustice

Dhaka University has a longstanding tradition of protesting injustice, said Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed on Saturday

“When the university raises its voice, it resonates across the country, reflecting the deep public trust in DU as a national institution,” he said while presiding over a discussion marking Dhaka University Black Day on Saturday at the TSC auditorium.

“In upholding DU’s autonomy and dignity, we have always stood united, above all divisions. This legacy is a collective responsibility. If a similar situation arises again, we will once more come together in solidarity,” he added.

Highlighting the army and police as vital institutions, the VC said: “They are not our adversaries. With mutual respect, we will each contribute to the nation from our respective roles.”

Recalling the events of August 23, 2007, he expressed gratitude to all who participated in the movement at that time.

DU Pro-VC (Administration) Dr Syma Haque Bidisha said: “Teachers have long protected students in movements, highlighting DU’s united role in the 1990 and 2024 uprisings to uphold democracy.”

Pro-VC (Education) Dr Mamun Ahmed said the 2007 movement defended DU’s dignity amid strong public demand for democracy. “People looked to DU and its teachers’ association as the most powerful social institution. We protested and succeeded in restoring the country’s democratic path,” he added.

Treasurer Professor Dr M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said: “Today’s event is to remember those who fought for the university’s autonomy. Without institutional independence, progress in education is not possible. Through the movement, we were able to free the arrested teachers and students.”

Special guest Professor Dr Sadrul Amin, former Dean of the Faculty of Arts and then-president of the DU Teachers’ Association, who endured custodial torture, shared his memories of the time.

The event was moderated by Acting Registrar Munshi Shams Uddin Ahmad. Leaders from the DU Officers Association, Employees’ Association, Technical Staff Association, and Class-four-level Employees’ Union also spoke, while deans, hall provosts, teachers, students, officers, and staff attended the event.