Saturday, August 23, 2025

Veteran journalist Alamgir Mohiuddin passes away

He died at Anwar Khan Modern Medical College Hospital around 1:30pm, his family said

journalist Alamgir Mohiuddin
Update : 23 Aug 2025, 07:11 PM

Senior journalist and former editor of the Daily Naya Diganta Alamgir Mohiuddin died at a hospital in Dhaka on Saturday. He was 83.

Alamgir, who had been undergoing treatment at Anwar Khan Modern Medical College Hospital (AKMMCH) for various health complications, breathed his last around 1:30pm, according to his family.

He is survived by two daughters. His wife passed away four years ago.

Born in Natore, Alamgir studied at Chanchkoir Nazim Uddin High School and later completed higher secondary education at Rajshahi College. He earned his bachelor’s degree in English from Rajshahi University.

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuj Alam expressed shock at his death and prayed for the salvation of his soul.

