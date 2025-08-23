Stakeholders' dialogue on Rohingya crisis begins on Sunday in Cox's Bazar

A three-day "Stakeholders' Dialogue" on the Rohingya crisis is set to begin on Sunday in Cox's Bazar, aiming to generate actionable recommendations ahead of the September 30 High-Level Conference on the Rohingya situation in New York, to be held on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Jointly organized by the Office of the High Representative for the Rohingya Issue and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the event-titled "Stakeholders' Dialogue: Takeaways to the High-Level Conference on the Rohingya Situation," will run on August 24-26 in the coastal district that hosts over a million Rohingya refugees.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus will attend the dialogue as the chief guest on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement.

The dialogue will bring together a wide spectrum of participants, including diplomats, international experts, Rohingya community representatives, global organizations, and academics from both home and abroad.

According to organizers, the event will place particular emphasis on amplifying the voices of Rohingya men, women, and youth, enabling the international community to hear directly their aspirations, grievances, and hopes for the future.

The dialogue will feature five thematic sessions covering: Humanitarian support and funding challenges, current developments in Myanmar's Rakhine State, confidence-building measures for repatriation, justice and accountability for atrocities, and long-term strategies for a sustainable and time-bound solution.

On Tuesday, participants will visit Rohingya camps to gain firsthand insights into the challenges faced by the refugee community on the ground.

"This dialogue aims to yield concrete and actionable recommendations for the upcoming High-Level Conference in New York," the ministry stated.

The September 30 conference is expected to convene representatives from approximately 170 countries, with a focus on addressing the ongoing plight of the Rohingya and other persecuted minorities in Myanmar.

Officials said that the Cox's Bazar discussions are particularly timely, taking place eight years after the 2017 mass exodus of Rohingyas into Bangladesh, amid waning international funding and rising violence in Myanmar.

Speaking earlier, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain highlighted the interim government's efforts on three critical fronts: maintaining uninterrupted foreign aid, ensuring the crisis remains visible in global discourse, and facilitating the safe, voluntary, and dignified return of the Rohingyas to their homeland.

"The issue must not be forgotten. We continue to bring it into focus," he said, saying the urgency of addressing the mounting humanitarian, developmental, and security challenges stemming from the prolonged crisis.

The upcoming New York conference will be a critical test of the international community's resolve to ensure justice, accountability, and lasting solutions for one of the world's most protracted refugee crises.