Shifting regional dynamics: Islamabad reaches out to Dhaka extensively

Amid occasional tensions between Dhaka and New Delhi since the Awami League regime’s fall last year, Pakistan has been actively reaching out to Bangladesh through frequent visits, seeking to strengthen bilateral ties despite unresolved historical issues since 1971.

Bangladesh witnessed a series of visits from Pakistan in recent months with ongoing official visit of Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan who began his interactions in Dhaka on Thursday.

On the other hand, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain is set to welcome his Pakistani counterpart Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday.

At the invitation of Bangladesh, Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar will pay an official visit to Bangladesh on August 23-24.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister will hold meetings with various Bangladeshi leaders, including Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and Adviser Hossain.

His previous scheduled visit to Bangladesh in April was postponed amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and India following a deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The whole range of bilateral relations and a number of regional and international issues will be discussed during these meetings.

In a latest development, diplomatic and official passport holders of Bangladesh and Pakistan will now be able to travel to each other’s countries without visas.

The Council of Advisers, chaired by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, approved a draft agreement to this effect at its weekly meeting on Thursday.

1971 issues on table

During Foreign Secretary-level talks in Dhaka on April 17, Bangladesh raised historical unsettled issues with Pakistan, including a formal public apology for the atrocities committed against Bangladesh during the 1971 War of Liberation by the Pakistan forces and pending financial claims from Pakistan.

Bangladesh thinks these issues need to be resolved to have a solid foundation for the relations.

Bangladesh keeps demanding a formal apology from Pakistan for the genocide committed by the then Pakistani armed forces in 1971, stressing that all the unresolved historical issues must be addressed to put the relations between Dhaka and Islamabad on a solid foundation.

Bangladesh raised the historically unresolved issues with Pakistan, such as repatriation of stranded Pakistanis, Bangladesh's fair share of undivided wealth – $4.32 billion, transfer of foreign aid funds sent to the victims of the 1970 cyclone, and a formal apology for the genocide committed by the then Pakistani armed forces in 1971.

Bangladesh seeks Pakistan's cooperation in building a 'strong, welfare-oriented and forward-looking' relationship with Pakistan by resolving the existing unresolved historical issues at the earliest and emphasising working together towards this end.

Referring to the 1971 issues with Pakistan, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said each issue would be on the table for discussions as plans to hold bilateral talks with his Pakistani counterpart on August 24.

"Each issue will be on the table," Adviser Hossain told reporters when asked whether Bangladesh will raise the issues of seeking a public apology from Pakistan and due compensation.

The interim government says it is approaching in a "pragmatic way" in terms of its relations with Pakistan, stressing that everything will be on the table for discussion with Pakistan.

Bangladesh sees willingness from the Pakistan side to remain engaged on those issues as the talks began between Dhaka and Islamabad after 15 years.

Business leaders push for closer trade ties

Pakistan’s Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan paid a courtesy visit to the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI), where he met its President Taskeen Ahmed.

During the meeting, Ahmed highlighted strong cultural and lifestyle similarities between the two nations, noting Bangladesh’s significant demand for Pakistani textiles and jewelry.

He urged greater government support for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Bangladesh and Pakistan to boost bilateral trade and investment.

He further suggested that direct passenger and cargo flights would significantly improve business connectivity.

Collaborations in food security

Jam Kamal Khan held a meeting with Food Adviser Ali Imam Majumdar on Thursday and discussed possible collaborations in food security.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at the MoU on rice trade between Trading Corporation of Pakistan and the Directorate General of Food, Bangladesh, signed in January 2025, under which Pakistan has delivered 50,000 metric tons of rice.

It was agreed that the MoU will work as a gateway for regular exchanges of delegations on both government-to- government and business-to-business levels for enhancing the trade of essential commodities.

Pakistan said the upcoming 3rd International Food and Agricultural Exhibition (FoodAg) which is being held in Karachi on November 25–27 provides an opportunity for Bangladeshi businesses and government officials to have an in-depth understanding of Pakistan’s agricultural landscape.

The adviser and the minister stressed the need for enhancing the yield of crops by improving agricultural practices to meet the growing demands of food commodities in both countries.

Connectivity

Recognising connectivity as a priority, Bangladesh and Pakistan have already welcomed the launch of direct shipping between Karachi and Chittagong, and emphasised the importance of resuming direct air links.

They also expressed satisfaction over the progress made in easing travel and visa facilitation.

Direct container shipping between Karachi Port and Chittagong began in mid-November.

On its maiden voyage, the service transported 370 single containers, with 297 originating from Pakistan and the rest from the UAE.

Cultural links

Reflecting a warm relationship between Bangladesh and Pakistan, Dhaka has recently seen an increasing presence of Pakistani artists.

Dhaka's audience enjoyed a performance by celebrated Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan at a concert held at the Army Stadium last year.

In this shifting political landscape, Pakistani pop-rock band Jal also returned to Dhaka after more than a decade to perform at the 'Legends of the Decade' concert recently.

Similarly, in November, renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam—adored by Bangladeshi fans—also performed in Dhaka.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, widely admired for a number of his iconic tracks like "Afreen Afreen", "O Re Piya", and "Jiya Dhadak Dhadak", performed at the "Echoes of Revolution" concert organised by the Spirits of July platform.