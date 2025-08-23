Light to moderate rain, thunder showers likely

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Saturday predicted light to moderate rain or thunder showers, accompanied by temporary gusty winds, across various regions of the country over the next 24 hours beginning at 9am on Saturday.

According to the BMD, Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Khulna, Barisal, and Chittagong divisions and at many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions.

Moderately heavy to very heavy falls are expected at places over Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal, and Chittagong divisions.

The monsoon remains active over Bangladesh and is strong over the North Bay, it said, adding that day and night temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged throughout the country.

On Friday, the highest temperature on Friday recorded was 35°C in Sayedpur, while the lowest temperature on Saturday was 24°C in Sylhet.

In Dhaka, sunset is expected at 6:25pm on Saturday, with sunrise at 5:38 am on Sunday.