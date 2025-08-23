Death toll from Milestone School plane crash rises to 36

The death toll from the military aircraft crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara has climbed to 36 following the death of a 15-year-old victim at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Saturday.

Tasnia, a class VIII student of the school who suffered 37% burn injuries, passed away at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital around 7:55am, confirmed Shaon Bin Rahman, resident surgeon of the institute.

The deadly crash took place on July 21, shortly after an FT-7 BGI fighter jet departed from the Kurmitola Airbase, triggering a massive fire that killed many, most of them children.