Death toll from Milestone School plane crash rises to 36

Fifteen-year-old victim Tasnia died at the Burn Institute ICU

File image: Fire service personnel recovering the wreckage of the F-7 training jet that crashed at Milestone School and College. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 23 Aug 2025, 12:04 PM

The death toll from the military aircraft crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara has climbed to 36 following the death of a 15-year-old victim at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Saturday.

Tasnia, a class VIII student of the school who suffered 37% burn injuries, passed away at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital around 7:55am, confirmed Shaon Bin Rahman, resident surgeon of the institute.

The deadly crash took place on July 21, shortly after an FT-7 BGI fighter jet departed from the Kurmitola Airbase, triggering a massive fire that killed many, most of them children.

Topics:

Plane CrashMilestone College Plane Crash
