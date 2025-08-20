Asif Nazrul: Govt working to find new labour markets abroad

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul has said the government has been relentlessly working to find new labour markets outside Middle East countries.

"Our labour market should not be limited to the Middle East. We are working to create the market in new countries,” he said on Wednesday while talking about the progress of the ministry in the past one year at his ministry.

Asif Nazrul said arrangements have been made to protect the interests of the expatriate workers.

Law firms have been set up in several countries, including the United Arab Emirates, to help them, he said.

Regarding the Malaysian labour market, he said that workers will be sent there as per the agreement between the two countries.

He also said that arrangements have been made to send caregivers to different countries after providing six months of training.

About the reform measures of the government, he said, legal changes and reforms have been made. However, a complete reform is not possible in a year, but the foundation has been created.

He hoped that real reform and development would be possible if continuity were maintained.