Mirza Fakhrul discharged from hospital

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir returned home on Wednesday afternoon after being discharged from United Hospital.

BNP Standing Committee member AZM Zahid Hossain said Fakhrul reached his Gulshan residence around 2pm.

“The BNP Secretary General’s condition is now stable; physically well,” Zahid said.

He said various medical tests were carried out on Fakhrul at the hospital, where he was treated under the supervision of Professor Mominuzzaman.

Zahid said BNP’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman enquired about Fakhrul’s health condition from London soon after hearing the news of his hospitalisation.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher and Assistant Secretary General Moazzem Hossain Helal visited the BNP Secretary General at United Hospital and spoke with him for a while.

Just six hours after returning home from Thailand, Fakhrul was admitted to United Hospital in Dhaka in the early hours of Wednesday.

He was taken to the hospital after he suddenly fell ill at his Gulshan residence around 12am.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Fakhrul had returned to Dhaka from Bangkok after a follow-up eye treatment.

After arriving in Dhaka, he first went to his Gulshan home and later attended a meeting of the BNP’s National Standing Committee at the party chairperson’s office. The Standing Committee meeting continued until around 11pm.

Soon after reaching home, Fakhrul began to feel unwell and was quickly taken to United Hospital.