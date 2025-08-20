Dengue: 356 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

A total of 356 more new dengue cases were reported in the 24 hours leading up to Wednesday morning.

This brought the total number of cases to 27,471 this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), new cases were reported as follows: 60 in Barisal Division (Out of CC), 68 in Chittagong Division (Out of CC), 20 in Rajshahi (Out of CC), 20 in Khulna Division (Out of CC), four in Mymensingh (Out of CC), seven in Sylhet (Out of CC), 60 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 46 in Dhaka North City Corporation and 71 in Dhaka South City Corporation.

The number of deaths remained at 105, as no new fatalities were reported during this period, the DGHS added.

Currently, 1,302 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.