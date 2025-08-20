Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Dengue: 356 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

The number of deaths remained at 105, as no new fatalities were reported during this period

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 20 Aug 2025, 05:10 PM

A total of 356 more new dengue cases were reported in the 24 hours leading up to Wednesday morning.

This brought the total number of cases to 27,471 this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), new cases were reported as follows: 60 in Barisal Division (Out of CC), 68 in Chittagong Division (Out of CC), 20 in Rajshahi (Out of CC), 20 in Khulna Division (Out of CC), four in Mymensingh (Out of CC), seven in Sylhet (Out of CC), 60 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 46 in Dhaka North City Corporation and 71 in Dhaka South City Corporation.  

The number of deaths remained at 105, as no new fatalities were reported during this period, the DGHS added.

Currently, 1,302 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.

Topics:

Dengue
Read More

357 hospitalized with dengue in 24hrs

Despite rising budget, DSCC struggles to control dengue

202 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

Dengue: 134 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

252 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours across country

Dengue: One death, 325 cases reported in 24hrs

Latest News

3 more NBR officials transferred

16-year-old Bangladeshi-American joins US firm Citadel Securities

Shwapno launches Bangladesh’s first self-checkout counters in retail grocery

BRTA: Road crashes claimed 380 lives in July

Major shake-up in admin: New DCs in all districts by September

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x