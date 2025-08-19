Khasru: People eagerly waiting to cast votes

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on Tuesday said the people of the country, who had been deprived of exercising their voting rights in previous elections, are eagerly waiting to cast their votes to elect their representatives and form a government that will be accountable to its citizens.

"We are just waiting for the day. People could not cast their votes in the last three-four elections. So, they are now waiting to cast their votes and elect their representatives," he said.

Khasru, a former commerce minister, made the remarks while speaking at a graffiti and photo exhibition titled "July Beyond the Borders", marking the first anniversary of the July–August Mass Uprising.

The exhibition was organised by the Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu at its premises.

Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Adviser Supradip Chakma, Bangladesh Ambassador Md Shafiqur Rahman, National Citizen Party’s first senior joint member secretary Dr Tasnim Jara, joint member secretary Mir Arshadul Hoque, Secretary-General of Saarc, and foreign diplomats stationed in Kathmandu joined the event.

Adviser Supradip briefly discussed the next national election, scheduled to be held in February next year, and expressed optimism that it would be a fair and enjoyable election with the involvement of all voters.

Khasru said the July Uprising was the culmination of a long struggle spanning over a decade and a half.

He said many people had sacrificed their lives over the years; many became crippled, lost their families, jobs, and businesses; some died in police custody; and many were deprived of treatment while in jail.

"I witnessed this when I was in jail," said the BNP leader.

He said it was a long struggle for restoring democracy and ensuring people’s democratic, constitutional and political rights.

Khasru said the frustration and anger of the people were manifested during the July-August movement, which ultimately forced the “fascist” (deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina) to leave the country.

Dhaka-Kathmandu ties

The BNP leader also said the potential of Bangladesh-Nepal relations remains largely untapped, with scope for expansion in areas such as trade, energy, agriculture, tourism, culture and people-to-people contacts.

"I think the time has come to strengthen the relations. The Ambassador is working hard," Khasru said, underscoring the importance of jointly exploring these opportunities.

On energy cooperation, he said Bangladesh needs hydropower to support its development.

"I am hoping for a great future. Together we can mutually benefit from broader cooperation," he added, emphasising Bangladesh’s foreign policy of mutual respect and mutual benefit, without interference.

Dr Tasnim Jara also spoke at the event, stressing that a fundamental change in the system is needed so that people’s rights are respected and protected.