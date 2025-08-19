Man’s body recovered from Bay of Bengal two days after falling from ship

Two days after going missing in the Bay of Bengal, the body of Anwar Azam, 45, has been recovered.

The Coast Guard retrieved his body from the sea on Tuesday at 2pm.

Lieutenant BN Shakib Mehboob, media officer of the Coast Guard East Zone, confirmed the matter. He said that on Sunday, Anwar Azam, a supervisor at Nawab and Company, accidentally fell while coming down the stairs of a commercial ship.

He drowned in the Alpha Anchorage area at Chittagong outer anchorage and went missing.

Following the incident, the ship authorities sought help from the Coast Guard. Immediately, the Coast Guard Outpost Patenga launched a search and rescue operation using high-speed boats and coordinating with ships stationed in the sea.

On Tuesday at 2pm, the Coast Guard rescue team recovered his body from the water.