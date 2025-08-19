Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

357 hospitalized with dengue in 24hrs

Currently, 1,279 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country

File image of a dengue ward. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 19 Aug 2025, 05:41 PM

Three hundred and fifty-seven more new dengue cases were reported in the 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising the number of confirmed cases to 27,115 this year.

The number of deaths remained at 105, as no new fatalities were reported during this period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 46 in Barisal division (Out of CC), 55 in Chittagong division (Out of CC), 49 in Dhaka division (Out of CC), 67 in Dhaka North City corporation, 71 in Dhaka South City corporation, 26 in Khulna division (Out of CC), 15 in Mymensingh Division, 26 in Rajshahi Division and 2 in Sylhet division.

Currently, 1,279 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

Topics:

Dengue
Read More

Despite rising budget, DSCC struggles to control dengue

202 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

Dengue: 134 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

252 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours across country

Dengue: One death, 325 cases reported in 24hrs

Dengue: One death reported in 24hrs

Latest News

Speculation rises over emergence of a new party

Salahuddin Ahmed warns July Accord can’t override constitution, may set ‘bad precedent’

British high commissioner meets with chief justice

Titas disconnects illegal gas connections in Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj

Applications open for media representatives to observe Ducsu polls

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x