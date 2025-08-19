200,000 cubic feet of stones seized from Utma Chora

In a recent operation by Sylhet Battalion (48 BGB), 2 lakh cubic feet of stones have been seized from the tourist spot Utma Chora area.

On Tuesday at around 11am, a patrol team of Utma BOP, led by 48 BGB Commander Lt Colonel Md Nazmul Haque, carried out a special operation in Adarsha village of the area. According to initial estimates, approximately 2 lakh cubic feet of stones were stockpiled there.

Later, under the leadership of Sylhet District Administration’s Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Ifrahim Iqbal Chowdhury, a joint team comprising the local administration, BGB, and police began conducting accurate measurements of the recovered stones.

BGB stated that the Utma Chora area is naturally rich in sand and stones and is widely known as a tourist spot. For the past several years, some dishonest local groups have reportedly been illegally extracting stones from Utma Chora and storing them at different locations in Adarshapara village for smuggling purposes.

On Tuesday, the joint forces conducted an operation and seized the stones.

It may be noted that, following the looting of stones from the Sadapathor tourist spot in Companiganj, joint forces have been carrying out combing operations. Alongside Shada Pathor, drives are also ongoing in Jaflong, Rangpani, and Lovachhara.