Case filed against Mohiuddin Roni over hospital protest clash

A case has been filed against Mohiuddin Roni, the coordinator of a movement with three demands, including the removal of mismanagement in Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital and all government hospitals across the country.

In the complaint, 80 unidentified individuals have also been named as accused.

On Monday night, Bahadur Sikder, an employee of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, filed the case.

In the complaint, the plaintiff mentioned that the named accused Roni and his associates have been protesting regarding Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital. Even after the director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) accepted their demands, they continued their protest within the hospital compound, he added.

Most recently, on Sunday, they held a protest rally and tried to break the main gate of the hospital. At that time, when Dr Dilip Roy from the emergency department came out through the gate, his path was blocked and he was physically assaulted, according to the complaint.

During the protest, Roni, who was leading the demonstration, struck the doctor multiple times with an iron pipe. Hospital staff rescued him and took him to the director’s office. Even then, the protesters did not stop. They threw bricks from the street into the hospital premises, injuring staff and patients.

Regarding the incident, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotwali Model police station Mizanur Rahman told: “The complaint filed in this incident has been registered as a case. From Monday night, operations have been ongoing to arrest Roni and others involved.”