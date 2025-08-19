MJF expresses shock, outrage at incidents of domestic violence against women

Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) has expressed shock and outrage over the recent deaths of two young mothers, Syeda Fahmida Tahsin Keya, 25, from Dhaka and Jamey Akter, 19, from Gazipur, both allegedly killed by their husbands within a single week.

These murders highlight the ongoing and pervasive crisis of domestic violence against women in Bangladesh.

According to Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), between January and July 2025 alone, 322 women lost their lives to domestic violence, with at least 133 killed by their husbands.

In addition, the national emergency helpline 999 recorded over 9,000 calls reporting abuse by husbands during the same period. The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics Violence Against Women Survey 2024 revealed that 70% of women reported facing some form of abuse, and more than half experienced violence at the hands of their husbands.

Shaheen Anam, executive director of MJF, emphasized the lack of justice where perpetrators commit such crimes with impunity. Many cases of domestic violence go unreported, and even in extreme cases, legal action is rarely pursued. She urged authorities to take swift and decisive measures, reviewing all reported cases to ensure that survivors receive justice and that trials are properly conducted.

She also said: “Many women from low families are left trapped in violent marriages, as their parents fear social stigma and lack the means to bring them home. Without financial security, countless women are forced to suffer abuse in silence rather than risk their children’s survival.”

MJF calls on the government, law enforcement agencies, and society at large to: Ensure strict enforcement of the domestic violence (Prevention and Protection) Act, expand shelters, counselling, and livelihood support services for survivors, address the stigma and social barriers that silence victims and, launch nationwide awareness campaigns to challenge the normalization of domestic violence and promote simple version of the related laws.

The tragic deaths of Keya and Jamey must not fade into silence; they are a wake-up call to end impunity and safeguard the dignity, security, and rights of women in Bangladesh, said MJF.