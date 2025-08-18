Monday, August 18, 2025

202 tons of onion imported from India via Bhomra land port

Import of onions from India resumed through the land port after remaining suspended for over four months

File image of onions. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 18 Aug 2025, 10:50 AM

Another consignment of 202 tons of onions has arrived in Bangladesh from India through the Bhomra land port in Satkhira.

Import of onions from India resumed through the land port after remaining suspended for four months and 20 days.

Abu Musa, general secretary of Bhomra C&F Agents Association, said: “202 tons of Indian onions arrived in seven trucks through Bhomra port. The consignment was imported by M/s Ayon Traders. Several more trucks carrying onions are waiting at India’s Ghojadanga land port for entry.”

Md Shawkat Hossain, assistant commissioner of Bhomra Customs, said last consignment of onions was imported through Bhomra port on March 27 this year.

The import follows a directive from Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin, who announced the move on August 12 in an effort to stabilise onion prices.

