Monday, August 18, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Mahfuj Alam: 'Notun Kuri' will help flourish young talents

The current government is creating opportunities for children, adolescents and youths to flourish their talents, going above political considerations, says Mahfuj

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuj Alam addresses the inaugural ceremony of the revived children and youth talent competition “Notun Kuri-2025” at BTV headquarters in Dhaka, highlighting the government’s efforts to nurture young artists and cultural activists on Sunday, August 17, 2025. Photo: BSS
Update : 18 Aug 2025, 12:48 AM

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuj Alam on Sunday said the government's main goal behind reviving the “Notun Kuri” program on Bangladesh Television (BTV) is to encourage the young generation in practicing arts, literature and culture and create opportunities for them to represent themselves at the national level.

Mahfuj made the statement while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the children and youth's talent hunt competition “Notun Kuri-2025” as the chief guest at the state-run BTV headquarters in Dhaka's Rampura area. 

"The program was first launched during the tenure of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman in 1976. Later, the Sheikh Hasina government shut it down for political reasons," he said.

"The current government is creating opportunities for children, adolescents and youths to flourish their talents, going above political considerations. Through this, artists, singers and cultural activists of the new generations will be developed, who will play an important role in nation-building," said the adviser.

Referring to the 2024 July uprising, Mahfuj said: "Those of us who took part in and worked for the uprising had a common aspiration -- to build a new Bangladesh and to establish a new country in a new shape for the next generation. That was our pledge."

About the “Notun Kuri”, he said, there is no significant change in the program framework. As before, contests will be held in categories such as music, dance, recitation, presentation and storytelling.

The old theme songs will be played as part of the tradition, while a new one will be released every year, the adviser said.

He said the talents will be selected from the grassroots level through a transparent and merit-based process.

"The government has no intention to favor or sideline anyone. Only those who are truly talented and capable of representing the nation will be brought forward. Special measures have been taken to reduce bias in the judging process. Anyone trying to manipulate the process will face action," the adviser said.

