What’s in the July National Charter draft?

The National Consensus Commission has handed over the final draft of the “July National Charter 2025” to political parties, outlining comprehensive reforms spanning the constitution, elections, judiciary, public administration, police, and anti-corruption framework.

The draft stipulates that no individual may simultaneously hold the position of party leader while serving as prime minister, and no person may occupy the office of PM for more than ten years. It also proposes a bicameral parliament to strengthen democratic governance.

The charter underscores that consensus on these matters was achieved through mutual and collective discussions among the commission, political parties, alliances, and various groups. However, unanimity was not reached on every recommendation, and some parties raised objections to specific points.

The document highlights that the aspirations for a democratic state envisioned in the 1971 declaration of independence—founded on equality, human dignity, and social justice—have yet to be realized even after 53 years. It notes that state institutions were weakened and rendered complicit in lawlessness through centralized control and abuse of power. According to the draft, the last one and a half decades of the Awami League government “distorted the constitution through amendments, enacted restrictive laws, destroyed the electoral system, politicized the judiciary and public administration, and institutionalized the plunder of state resources through corruption.”

The draft recalls the July–August 2024 mass uprising, where “the collective power and resistance of the people forced the authoritarian ruler and her associates to flee,” creating a strong public demand for rebuilding state institutions.

From reform commissions to a national consensus

The draft charter traces its roots to October 7 last year, when the interim administration, through a government gazette, formed six reform commissions. Later, on February 12, the National Consensus Commission was established.

On March 5, the commission sent 166 key recommendations drawn from the five reform commissions to 38 political parties and alliances for feedback. These included 70 on constitutional reform, 27 on election reform, 23 on judiciary reform, 26 on public administration reform, and 27 on anti-corruption reform. A total of 35 parties and alliances submitted written opinions. Between March 20 and May 19, the commission held 47 meetings with 32 parties and alliances, completing its first phase of consultations.

After identifying 20 priority issues, a second round of discussions was held with the parties. Out of this exhaustive and inclusive process, the “July National Charter 2025” was unanimously adopted. The charter also incorporates additional reforms across multiple governance sectors.

Building on Bangladesh’s constitutional conventions

The draft charter invokes Bangladesh’s constitutional traditions to justify its framework. Just as the 1971–72 wartime governance structure was later enshrined in the 1972 Constitution in honor of Liberation War martyrs, and just as the extra-constitutional arrangements following the December 1990 mass uprising were validated through political consensus to reflect people’s will, the 2025 charter declares itself a continuation of those democratic conventions.

Eight binding commitments

The July National Charter 2025 enshrines eight non-negotiable commitments that mark a new democratic settlement in Bangladesh.

The sacrifices of thousands during the July–August 2024 uprising—paid in lives, blood, and suffering—will not be in vain. The charter represents the full expression of the people’s aspirations and will be implemented as the foundation of a renewed democracy.

Sovereignty rests with the people, exercised through political parties, and the charter’s provisions will override any conflicting laws or constitutional clauses. The Supreme Court’s Appellate Division will have the final say on any interpretive disputes.

All charter provisions are legally binding and immune to court challenges on legitimacy of authority. Reforms covering the constitution, judiciary, electoral system, public administration, policing, and anti-corruption will be implemented through constitutional amendments, new laws, and revisions of existing statutes and regulations.

The people’s struggle for democracy, human rights, and rule of law—most notably the July 2024 uprising—will receive full constitutional and state recognition. Justice will be ensured for those killed, martyrs will be honored, families supported, and injured citizens provided medical care and rehabilitation.

Finally, the charter states that any immediately actionable proposals will be fully implemented by the government and relevant authorities before the next national election, leaving no room for delay.

Consensus on language, citizenship, and Constitution

The charter recommends that the state language of the republic shall be Bengali, while all other languages used by citizens as mother tongues shall be recognized as official languages. Citizens will be referred to as “Bangladeshi.” Constitutional amendments will require the support of a two-thirds majority in both houses of parliament, and any reforms to the caretaker government system will require a public referendum. Existing clauses 7(a) and 7(b), which restrict constitutional amendments and define constitutional offenses, will be repealed. Clause 141(c) will be amended to replace the term “internal disturbances” with “threats to state sovereignty, national integrity, pandemic, or natural disaster.”

Emergency powers will be subject to cabinet approval instead of requiring the PM’s countersignature. Cabinet meetings on emergency declarations will include the leader of the opposition or, in their absence, the deputy leader of the opposition. During emergencies, citizens’ two rights—the right to life and rights related to justice and punishment under Article 35—cannot be curtailed.

President and the PM

The draft specifies that Bangladesh will have one President, elected by a secret vote of members of both houses of parliament with majority support. Candidates for the presidency cannot hold any position in the state, government, or political party. Constitutional amendments are proposed to balance power between the President and PM and strengthen presidential authority. The President will have autonomous power to appoint the chairpersons and members of the National Human Rights Commission, Information Commission, Bangladesh Press Council, Law Commission, Bangladesh Bank Governor, and the Energy Regulatory Commission.

Impeachment of the President will only be possible for treason, serious misconduct, or violation of the constitution. A motion passed by a two-thirds majority in the lower house will be sent to the upper house, and impeachment will require a two-thirds majority in both houses. The President will have the power to pardon, suspend, commute, remit, or reduce any sentence in accordance with law, and must consider the consent of the plaintiff or victim’s family before exercising this power.

The tenure of the PM will be limited to a maximum of ten years. The constitution will prohibit any PM from simultaneously holding the position of party leader.

Caretaker Government system

Amendments to Article 123(3) specify that general elections must be held within ninety days following the dissolution of parliament, whether due to expiration of term or other reasons. Amendments to Article 58(b) stipulate that the appointment of the chief adviser of the caretaker government must be finalized fifteen days prior to term expiry or within fifteen days following early dissolution. A five-member “Selection Committee for Chief Adviser” will be formed under the Speaker’s supervision and the management of the parliamentary secretariat, including the PM, opposition leader, Speaker, Deputy Speaker of the opposition, and a representative from the second-largest opposition party if applicable.

The selection committee will receive candidate proposals from registered political parties and independent members and, after discussion, select one citizen eligible under Article 58(g) to serve as chief adviser, who will then be appointed by the President. If consensus cannot be reached, judiciary representatives from the Appellate Division and High Courts will join the committee. A seven-member committee will then conduct a secret ballot using ranked-choice voting to select the chief adviser. The Chief Adviser will enjoy Prime Ministerial rank and privileges, while advisers will enjoy ministerial rank. The caretaker government’s term is limited to ninety days, extendable by thirty days in case elections cannot be held due to unforeseen circumstances. The caretaker government will automatically dissolve when the newly elected PM assumes office. Provisions of the 13th Amendment, Article 58(g)(2), will remain in force.

Legislature

The charter proposes a bicameral legislature: a lower house (National Parliament) and an upper house (Senate) consisting of 100 members. Senate members will be elected through proportional representation based on votes in the lower house. The upper house’s tenure will be five years but will dissolve automatically if the lower house is dissolved. Political parties must publish candidate lists for the lower and upper houses simultaneously, ensuring at least ten percent female candidates. Gradually, women’s representation in the national parliament will rise to 100 seats, with 50 reserved seats maintained under Article 65(3). After the charter’s signing, all parties will nominate at least five percent female candidates in the next general election, increasing incrementally until reaching the 33% target.

Judiciary

The draft amends Article 95, enabling the senior-most Appellate Division judge to be appointed Chief Justice. If a political party with an electoral mandate wishes, it may include a provision allowing nomination from the two senior-most Appellate Division judges. Judges under investigation for misconduct or incapacity under Article 96 will be ineligible. The charter establishes a Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) to oversee appointments in both Appellate Division and High Court. The judiciary will be fully independent, with decentralization to establish permanent benches outside the capital. The Supreme Judicial Council will gain expanded authority, including formulating conduct rules for sitting and retired judges.

Lower court judges will be fully supervised by the Supreme Court. A permanent government attorney service will be established, and a separate criminal investigation service will be legislated.

Election system

A five-member selection committee, chaired by the Speaker and including the Deputy Speaker, PM, opposition leader, and an Appellate Division judge, will select the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners. Candidate credentials will be thoroughly verified. Constituency boundaries will be determined by a specialized committee with the Election Commission’s support. Local government elections will also fall under the Election Commission.

Anti-corruption measures

Constitutional amendments will prevent misuse of legal authority and unearned gains. A National Anti-Corruption Strategy will define responsibilities for state and non-state institutions. Laws will ensure transparency of ultimate ownership for companies, trusts, and foundations. Political parties and candidates must disclose income and expenditures, and elected representatives must file annual income and asset reports for themselves and family members. Public service delivery—including police stations, registries, revenue offices, passport offices, and education, health, and local government services—will be fully automated. Bribery in the private sector will be criminalized.