Land secy: Proper land management key to national development

Senior Secretary at the Ministry of Land ASM Saleh Ahmed emphasized the crucial role of proper land management in ensuring national progress and prosperity.

"The Department of Land Records and Surveys plays a vital role in determining land ownership and preparing accurate maps, ledgers and designs," he said.

He made these remarks while inaugurating a training course titled Land Survey and Management for Zonal Settlement Officers and Charge Officers at the conference hall of Bhumi Bhaban in the capital’s Tejgaon area.

Highlighting the modernization of land records, the senior secretary noted that the government has introduced digital systems for land survey, online ledger printing and design preparation.

"Digital land record management is essential for building a developed and prosperous Bangladesh," he said.

Md Saidur Rahman, director general of the Department of Land Records and Surveys, presided over the event.

Chairman (secretary) of the Land Reforms Board AJM Salauddin Nagri, chairman of the Land Appeal Board Dr Md Mahmud Hasan and senior officials from the ministry and related departments were also present.

Following the inauguration, an inter-ministerial meeting was held with the senior secretary in the chair to discuss the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Korean government.

The meeting was attended by additional secretaries Md Abdur Rouf and Md Emdadul Haque Chowdhury, along with representatives from the Ministry of Planning, the Economic Relations Division (ERD) and the National Board of Revenue (NBR).