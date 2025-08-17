1,818C project to modernize power substations gets Ecnec nod

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Sunday approved 11 development projects, including a Tk1,818 crore project to modernize and enhance the capacity of 33/11 kV substations under the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB).

The approval came from an Ecnec meeting held at the NEC Conference Room with Ecnec Chairperson and Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Adviser Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud said the total project cost will be shared by the government (Tk6,677 crore), project assistance (Tk2,428.04 crore) and the implementing agencies’ own funds (Tk256.89 crore).

Of the 11 projects involving an overall cost of Tk9,361.92 crore, five are new, three are revised, while three others received a time extension without any cost escalation.

According to the Planning Commission, BREB will implement its substation modernization project in Comilla under Chittagong Division and in Dhaka, Gazipur, Manikganj, Munshiganj, Narayanganj, Narsingdi, Tangail, and Gopalganj districts under Dhaka Division by June 2029.

The Tk1,818 crore project will be funded by Tk479.98 crore from the government, Tk1,080.67 crore from development partner KfW and Tk257.35 crore from BREB’s own resources.

The project includes modernization and capacity enhancement of 25 outdated outdoor rural-type 33/11 kV power substations and construction and upgradation of 625km of power lines.

Once implemented, the project will boost BREB’s power distribution capacity by 418 MVA, reduce system loss in the project areas from 6.62% to 5.82%, and cut the System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) from 332 minutes to 300 minutes.

Other projects approved at the meeting included sustainable agricultural development in Rangpur region through modern technology expansion (Tk143 crore), BMRE of Carew and Co (BD) Limited (2nd revised; timeframe extended without cost increase), establishment of Rabindra University, Bangladesh (Tk519.15 crore), establishment of burn and plastic surgery units at five medical college hospitals in Sylhet, Barisal, Rangpur, Rajshahi, and Faridpur (1st revised; additional Tk360.11 crore), and construction of flats for government employees at Azimpur Government Colony, Dhaka (Tk774.59 crore).

The other projects are construction of two residential buildings for officials and employees of Bangladesh Fire Service & Civil Defence (Tk65.12 crore), Dhaka Environmentally Sustainable Water Supply Project (3rd revised; additional Tk2,826.55 crore), Expansion and development of safe water supply and sanitation system in Bandarban municipality and three upazila sadar areas in Bandarban district (1st revised; timeframe extended without cost increase), establishment of telecommunication network at Mirsarai Economic Zone, Chittagong (Tk61.90 crore) and construction of mini stadiums at upazila level, 2nd phase (1st revised; Tk2,855.42 crore).

Besides, the meeting was apprised of nine projects earlier approved by the planning adviser.